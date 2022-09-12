Being a MAGA Republican

President Joe Biden's divisive rhetoric exacerbates political animosity and irrational hostility, according to Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin.





Reflecting on the president’s recent speech entitled "The Continuous Battle for the Soul of the Nation," in which the president smeared more than half of the country as "a threat to the very foundation of our Republic," McGeachin said that Biden is likely using an old psychological trick of accusing others of being guilty of something he is guilty of himself. The Democrats’ fixation on President Donald Trump and his supporters, the MAGA Republicans, also suggests that they have no workable strategy to address the pressing issues of America.





Speaking about the restoration of common sense in politics, the Lieutenant Governor noted that it is imperative to preserve basic human kindness and civility to your opponents while also admitting that there are certain core issues that cannot be compromised on.





