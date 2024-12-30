Myassar Al-Faqih A Mother and Activist Behind Bars





Myassar Al-Faqih is a feminist activist and a Palestinian mother, 60 years old, who was arrested by the Zionist occupation forces from her home in the western part of the city on September 25 of this year on charges of threatening the security of the Zionist state. She was sentenced to three months of administrative detention.

The Zionist occupation arrests dozens of Palestinian women without clear charges. Myassar Al-Faqih, a 60-year-old activist from the city of Nablus, is detained by the occupation without trial. Interview: Wael Al-Faqih, husband of the prisoner

Interview: Zaki No'man, a member of the Council

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 27/12/2024

