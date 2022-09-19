How To Never Wear A Mask. I've Never Worn One. And You Don't Have To Either.

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In this video I share specific strategies how you NEVER have to wear a mask, from discussing the legal/legislature aspects, to non-compliance, and more. The masks are about slavery and obedience, and have nothing to do with 'protecting' your health.
Over the last two and a half years, I've never worn a mask - and I've dined in restaurants, shopped in shopping malls, flown in planes and pretty much lived a very wonderful life . I teach you how to do the exact same thing in this video.