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A Day starts in the morning!
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5 views • September 11, 2020
I’m going on a journey. Will you come with me? The presentation today is entitled: Does a day really start at night or as some like to say, in the evening? Does the Sabbath really begin at evening, (at the sunset moment) and continue to the next sunset, like we have been taught for so many years?
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