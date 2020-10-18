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CCTV stopping people from going in shop without mask set up across UK
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102 views • October 18, 2020
From hereon the next step will be to set up CCTV cameras to identify if shoppers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or not. Then shop owners – and here we are talking about major supermarket chains, as most small family stores will be out of business soon – will be able to bar those who have not been “immunized” with a Bill Gates approved vaccine.
As in “that none may buy or sell unless he bears the mark of the Beast … “

Comment – Oct 17, 2020
Source : http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=215169

CCTV cameras installed in stores in bid to help staff tackle ‘difficult’ customers
Screen outside shop will display green or red message to grant access to person
Whiteley’s Garden Centre in West Yorkshire already has system up and running
It follows revelation that AI scanners in UK are supplying social distancing data

Katie Weston – Daily Mail.com Oct 16, 2020

CCTV that blocks people from entering a shop if they are not wearing a face covering is being set up across the UK.

The cameras use artificial intelligence to determine whether a person walking towards the shop doors is wearing a mask in a bid to help staff tackle ‘difficult’ customers.

A screen fitted outside the shop’s doors will display a green or red message to automatically allow or deny access to the person.

Customers who aren’t wearing a mask will be refused entry automatically and the doors will remain shut. Continues at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8847901/CCTV-blocks-people-entering-shop-not-wearing-mask-set-UK.html
Keywords
uknwomark of the beastbig brothercctvsatanic ai1984 was a warning not an instruction manual
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