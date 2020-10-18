CCTV stopping people from going in shop without mask set up across UK

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As in “that none may buy or sell unless he bears the mark of the Beast … “
Comment – Oct 17, 2020
Source : http://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=215169
CCTV cameras installed in stores in bid to help staff tackle ‘difficult’ customers
Screen outside shop will display green or red message to grant access to person
Whiteley’s Garden Centre in West Yorkshire already has system up and running
It follows revelation that AI scanners in UK are supplying social distancing data
Katie Weston – Daily Mail.com Oct 16, 2020
CCTV that blocks people from entering a shop if they are not wearing a face covering is being set up across the UK.
The cameras use artificial intelligence to determine whether a person walking towards the shop doors is wearing a mask in a bid to help staff tackle ‘difficult’ customers.
A screen fitted outside the shop’s doors will display a green or red message to automatically allow or deny access to the person.
Customers who aren’t wearing a mask will be refused entry automatically and the doors will remain shut. Continues at https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8847901/CCTV-blocks-people-entering-shop-not-wearing-mask-set-UK.html