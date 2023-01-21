BROOKLYN RABBI SENTENCED TO 32 YRS 🕍 FOR RAPING BOYS

Not hardly enough views on this - thanks to The Freedom Ministry: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thefreedomministry/
https://failedmessiah.typepad.com/failed_messiahcom/2017/02/23-defendants-including-9-doctors-charged-with-enterprise-corruption-in-massive-7-million-medicaid-fraud-345.html
https://failedmessiah.typepad.com/failed_messiahcom/2016/02/army-chief-of-staff-changes-policy.html - contrast this with the current treatment of our boys
I found out recently [and it never made sense in the first bloody place] that priests could indeed marry...but what happened?
https://elrenosacredheart.com/question-answer/when-were-catholic-priests-allowed-to-marry.html
"In what year were priests forbidden to marry?
In 1139, during the Second Lateran Council"
--
Every once in a while justice is served...
These filthy rabbi's suck baby penis' as a RELIGIOUS DECREE so this is hardly "shocking". Inappropriate, you think? Yes. Judaism is an INAPPROPRIATE RELIGION! It's SATANIC and depraved!
LOCK EM UP or HANG EM HIGH.
Baruch Lebovits is a sexual predator who hopefully gets his just desserts in jail!
Mirrored from Jim Crenshaw here - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAmvpYSvNaiR/
You can listen to THE FREEDOM MINISTRY on RBN syndicated radio every Saturday from 2-4 PM EST - http://republicbroadcasting.org/listen-live/
"My people shall be stilled because of failing knowledge, seeing that you reject knowledge. Then I am rejecting you from being a priest for Me, and as you are forgetting the law of your Elohim, I will forget your sons--even I." -Hosea 4:6 (CLV)
"You are of your father, the Adversary, and the desires of your father you are wanting to do. He was a man-killer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, for truth is not in him. Whenever he may be speaking a lie, he is speaking of his own, for he is a liar, and the father of it." -John 8:44 (CLV)
"Lo! I have granted to those of the synagogue of Satan, (who are saying that they themselves are Judahites, and are not, but are lying) - Lo! I shall be making them that they will be arriving and worshiping, before your feet, and they may know that I love you." -Revelation 3:9 (CLV)
'"I am aware of your acts and affliction and poverty (but you are rich) and the calumny of those saying that they themselves are Judahites, and they are not, but are a synagogue of Satan." -Revelation 2:9 (CLV)
Beware of the devil offering free gifts...
"Study to show thyself approved unto God." -2 Timothy 2:15
If you wish to contact me (The Freedom Ministry) you can by emailing me at [email protected]
"The Truth fears no investigation, only yids do." -The Freedom Ministry
If you appreciate the work I do and would like to support The Freedom Ministry you can by sending CASH or MONEY ORDER by contacting me at [email protected] -- I am literally doing this on a shoe-string budget & by the grace of Yahweh God! God willing, this Ministry will carry on!
Peace&Love
God bless
TFM
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thefreedomministry/
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/brooklyn/new-people-rabbi-baruch-lebovits-molested-article-1.183382
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.