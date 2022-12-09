SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 09DEC22 - Rita Panahi: What Jordan Peterson Is MOST TERRIFIED OF

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE RITA PANAHI VIDEOS





https://youtu.be/npMcbwZcyAI





Jordan Peterson explains what he's most terrified of, above all else, which is to not speak his mind and what he thinks is true and correct, even though that may require a lot of pain and suffering. Why? Because he knows that what happens as a consequence if he doesn't is much, MUCH worse...

Consider LIKE and SUBSCRIBE for more daily content.



Watch The Full Video: https://youtu.be/gfGOSpg9Pds



Please subscribe to Jordan B. Peterson's channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/JordanPeter...



*FAIR USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER*



Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.



- This video is transformative in nature.



- The video is for teaching purposes.

- The video has no negative impact on the original works. (It would actually be positive for them.)

All video footage is licensed under CC-BY 3.0 or licensed from stock footage and audio websites.

