SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA: 09DEC22 - Rita Panahi: What Jordan Peterson Is MOST TERRIFIED OF
Jordan Peterson explains what he's most terrified of, above all else, which is to not speak his mind and what he thinks is true and correct, even though that may require a lot of pain and suffering. Why? Because he knows that what happens as a consequence if he doesn't is much, MUCH worse...

