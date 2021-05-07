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Whitney Webb: AI and the War on Agriculture with Christian Westbrook (Unlimited Hangout Podcast)
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183 views • May 07, 2021
Whitney Webb's Unlimited Hangout Podcast, episode 14 [April 28, 2021]: In this episode, Whitney is joined by Christian Westbrook of the Ice Age Farmer broadcast to discuss the underreported yet massive supply chain crisis and how the Davos elite plan to capitalize on that chaos to usher in AI-driven supply chains, especially as it relates agriculture.
via https://unlimitedhangout.com/ulh-podc...
Find Whitney Webb's exceptional work here: https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb
Find Christian Westbrook here: https://IceAgeFarmer.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
via https://unlimitedhangout.com/ulh-podc...
Find Whitney Webb's exceptional work here: https://linktr.ee/whitneywebb
Find Christian Westbrook here: https://IceAgeFarmer.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
Ice Age Farmer
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
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