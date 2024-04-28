Create New Account
Rabbi In support of Columbia students for Palestine (mirrored)
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Neturei Karta at:-

https://youtu.be/aQuqs6RU0Fs?si=eciVf0hWZEuDZJjF 26 Apr 2024Rabbi Dovid Feldman from Neturei Karta International expressing support for students at Columbia University during their pro-Palestine activism in an encampment on campus on April 26, 2024.

