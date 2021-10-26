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“The sample was alive w/ micro-organisms ... they will continue to grow in the body” - Dr. Erik Enby
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197 views • October 26, 2021
Dr Erik Enby allegedly finds swarming microbes in Pfizer covid jab – People may get sick
https://newsvoice.se/2021/08/swarming-microbs-pfizer-covid-jab/
About Dr. Erik Enby
https://doctorerikenbydocumentary.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/who-is-dr-erik-enby/
http://enby.se/english/cv-enby-eng.htm
https://newsvoice.se/2021/08/swarming-microbs-pfizer-covid-jab/
About Dr. Erik Enby
https://doctorerikenbydocumentary.wordpress.com/2017/10/24/who-is-dr-erik-enby/
http://enby.se/english/cv-enby-eng.htm
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