Iran closest it’s ever been to nuclear bomb, former IDF chief says

Iran closest it’s ever been to a nuclear bomb, former IDF chief says.

Gadi Eisenkot appears to imply US exit from the accord was a mistake; also pans ‘irresponsible’ comments on covert Israeli actions, in seeming criticism of ex-Mossad chief, Netanyahu.

Former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot said Friday that Iran is nearer than ever to producing a nuclear weapon while appearing to imply that America’s 2018 exit from the accord was a mistake.

During a conference at the Peres Center for Peace, Eisenkot also seemed to criticize former Mossad head Yossi Cohen and former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu for “irresponsible” boasting over Israel’s actions against the Islamic Republic.

Speaking on stage, Eisenkot said: “We can see today that the exit from the deal and maximum pressure campaign and actions against Iran led to some achievements, but we can’t deny the fact that Iran is the closest it’s been to a bomb, in its capabilities, since it launched the program.”

Asked directly if Donald Trump’s abandonment of the 2015 accord reached by his predecessor Barack Obama had been a mistake, Eisenkot demurred, saying “it was an American decision.”

The bottom line at this point in time, he said, was that “the deal is in US interests and is a fact. The point for Israel should be to reach an intimate dialogue with the Americans and other countries to ensure Iran does not have nuclear capabilities that it is a better deal, more long-term with tough inspections.”