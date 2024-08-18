BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE TWO GREAT ERRORS: IMMORTALITY OF THE SOUL AND SUNDAY SACREDNESS
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
9 followers
1
2 views • 8 months ago

The Lord has a controversy with his professed people in these last days. In this controversy men in responsible positions will take a course directly opposite to that pursued by Nehemiah. They will not only ignore and despise the Sabbath themselves, but they will try to keep it from others by burying it beneath the rubbish of custom and tradition. In churches and in large gatherings in the open air, ministers will urge upon the people the necessity of keeping the first day of the week. There are calamities on sea and land: and these calamities will increase, one disaster following close upon another; and the little band of conscientious Sabbath-keepers will be pointed out as the ones who are bringing the wrath of God upon the world by their disregard of Sunday. {RH March 18, 1884, par. 8}

Keywords
sundaysoulimmortalityspiritualismerrorssacredness
