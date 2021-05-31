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Governor's Bizarro World Vaccination Push
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380 views • May 31, 2021
Please watch full video "Vaccination Coercion with Baby Dog" because Bizarro World is epidemic and the competition is quite fierce. Manipulation to vaccination is far from over. COVID has been outcome based and the endgame is not a pretty picture but clear picture.
With no apologies... www.hudok.info
With no apologies... www.hudok.info
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