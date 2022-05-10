EP 2940-8AM Pro-Life Headquarters Firebombed With Molotov Cocktails Sunday  

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The Madison, Wisconsin, headquarters of a Wisconsin Family Action, a pro-life organization, has been vandalized with Molotov cocktails. According to Madison.com, vandals set fire to the Wisconsin Family Action office early Sunday morning. Madison Police Department Chief Shon Barnes said in a statement that the department is working on the arson investigation with federal officials and the Madison Fire Department “It appears a specific non-profit that supports anti-abortion measures was targeted,” he said in the statement.
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