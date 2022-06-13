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The Corbett Report Flashback 2017: SHUT UP! and Eat Your CRISPR GMO Food! [12.06.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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125 views • June 13, 2022

ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...

- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!

--
GMO food: Genetically modified (GM) foods are foods derived from organisms whose genetic material (DNA) has been modified in a way that does not occur naturally, e.g. through the introduction of a gene from a different organism. The technology is often called “modern biotechnology” or “gene technology”, sometimes also “recombinant DNA technology” or “genetic engineering”.

Read more here: https://www.who.int/health-topics/food-genetically-modified


What is the Nanotechnology CRISPR? Graphene Oxide? Dark Matter? Back Goo? (Documentary) [15.10.2021]

https://www.bitchute.com/video/xWMbgkIn6IYk/


20 Feb 2021 CRISPR and GMO Food:

The result is a wasteful controversy discouraging the uptake of genetically modified foods that could have saved countless lives. Recently, a new form of genetic editing called CRIPSPR, founded by UC Berkeley's own Jennifer Doudna, has emerged. CRISPR offers an innovative solution to tackling issues such as food insecurity.

https://pha.berkeley.edu/2021/02/20/crispr-and-gmo-the-unlikely-hero-for-the-world/

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=crispr+gmo+food&t=h_&ia=web


More about CRISPR: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=kim%20crispr&kind=video


The result is a wasteful controversy discouraging the uptake of genetically modified foods that could have saved countless lives. Recently, a new form of genetic editing called CRIPSPR, founded by UC Berkeley's own Jennifer Doudna, has emerged. CRISPR offers an innovative solution to tackling issues such as food insecurity.

--

Tinkering with the building blocks of life is more than just child play, it's big business. Today we examine the consequences, intended and unintended of chimera cross-species genetic engineering.

https://www.corbettreport.com/eatyourgmos


The Corbett Report - 59729 subscribers

https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBU778t2cVWK/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/corbettreport/


Keywords
satanismfascistpsychopathic pedophilia lgbtqia
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