X22 REPORT - Next Week Boom, Panic Mode, The Hunt Is On, Search And Destroy

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Next Week Boom, Panic Mode, The Hunt Is On, Search And Destroy
The [DS] is now in panic mode. They know that Russia is winning and that the [DS] does not have a chance no matter how many weapons are brought in. The clock is ticking down. The patriots are now on the hunt, collecting and seizing assets. The [DS] cannot control the narrative, the optics for Biden and the puppet masters are terrible. Booms incoming, next phase in the works.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.