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5 Practical Steps To Retain Your Freedoms - Opt-Out Now
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72 views • March 25, 2022
Steve asked people to share this video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn9MIA8jwhM
Food shortages, energy shortages, and global conflicts. SHTF is hitting us from every side and the answer always seems like more government and less freedom.
Steve Poplar,
Host of: Bold Faith Bible https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcrE...
Host of: iMissions https://youtube.com/channel/UCmZg_90Q...
If you'd like to buy me a coffee... https://ko-fi.com/poplarpreparedness
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xn9MIA8jwhM
Food shortages, energy shortages, and global conflicts. SHTF is hitting us from every side and the answer always seems like more government and less freedom.
Steve Poplar,
Host of: Bold Faith Bible https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcrE...
Host of: iMissions https://youtube.com/channel/UCmZg_90Q...
If you'd like to buy me a coffee... https://ko-fi.com/poplarpreparedness
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