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ClimateGate & CovidGate – Same LIES, Same SCAM, Same Hiding of Data & Refusing FOIA
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34 views • October 19, 2021
ClimateGate & CovidGate – Same LIES, Same SCAM, Same Hiding of Data & Refusing FOIA
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD sues to get info FDA is hiding. Same things we’ve seen with ClimateGate.
It's time People are starting to figure out the CDC and the FDA are corrupt & criminal genocidal organizations
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hujQ9CxiK42N/
Dr. Peter McCullough, MD sues to get info FDA is hiding. Same things we’ve seen with ClimateGate.
It's time People are starting to figure out the CDC and the FDA are corrupt & criminal genocidal organizations
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hujQ9CxiK42N/
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