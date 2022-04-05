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Figures manipulated - billions cashed in
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40 views • April 05, 2022
A method through which the pharmaceutical industry can increase its profits more than ever is shown here. Healthy people are made sick by manipulating threshold values. Anyone can be affected. See through the game!
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