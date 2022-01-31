Thousands Protest Vaccine Mandates in Ottawa as 'Freedom Convoy' Arrives

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Protesters carried banners with anti-government slogans and other handmade signs on hockey sticks, and were joined by the truckers.
Police presence was high as the authorities feared that the event could escalate. No incidents were reported at the time of writing.
The 'Freedom Convoy' is a loosely organised convoy of trucks that set out last weekend from British Columbia in a protest against vaccine mandates, that also require truckers returning from the United States to show proof of vaccination.
#FreedomConvoy #Ottawa #COVID19 #coronavirus #Canada