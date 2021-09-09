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Deep Underground Military Bases (D.U.M.B.) & Phil Schneider - Dancing With The Devil?
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382 views • September 09, 2021
D.U.M.B. Strategic Objectives:
- Security (for who?)
- Secrecy (against who?)
- Subversion (of what?)
... exposed to the public by Phil Schneider for the ultimate price. To the same public that still wears diapers on their faces, truly believing in their miraculous effects. Was it worth it? ... I don't subscribe to this point of view.
- Security (for who?)
- Secrecy (against who?)
- Subversion (of what?)
... exposed to the public by Phil Schneider for the ultimate price. To the same public that still wears diapers on their faces, truly believing in their miraculous effects. Was it worth it? ... I don't subscribe to this point of view.
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