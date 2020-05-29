URGENT TRUTH: Registered Nurse Warns AGAINST Wearing Face Masks

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AMERICAN STYLE



Will, you be their willing slave,

when all is said and done?

Will you sit back and behave?

Will you fight, - or will you run?



When they come with forced vaccines,

will you take them with a smile,

or will you finally take a stand, and fight back - American style?



When they try to take your children,

will you protect them - as you should,

or will you give in and just let them,

when "it's for your child's own good?"



Do you believe them when they tell you,

"you'll be better off in the end?"

Well, if you do - then I've got lots of things,

I'll sell you cheap - my friend.



They've set rabid dogs upon you,

while giving aid to your enemies,

and by this royal virus, you know,

without a doubt - these dogs have fleas.



They've squandered generations of fortunes,

and stolen all of your wealth,

as they turned you into brain-dead slaves,

and murdered your good health.



What will you do when they come for you,

in the middle of the night?

Will, you quietly go along with them,

or will you stand and fight?



When they come to take your freedom,

will you give up with a smile,

or will you finally find the courage,

to fight back - American style?