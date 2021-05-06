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Pastor Greg Locke | We Will Not Surrender Through Silence - Thrivetime Show May 5, 2021
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13 views • May 06, 2021
THAT BOOK SIR, IS THE ROCK UPON WHICH THE REPUBLIC RESTS
WE WANT OUR CHRISTIAN NATION BACK !
IT’S TIME TO STAND UP AND FIGHT !
THIS MEANS WAR !
OPEN THE CHURCHES, OPEN THE CHURCHES, OPEN THE CHURCHES
WE GOT A GOSPEL TO PREACH !
Pastor Greg Locke | We Will Not Surrender Through Silence Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published May 5, 2021
https://rumble.com/vgjgub-pastor-greg-locke-we-will-not-surrender-through-silence.html
WE WANT OUR CHRISTIAN NATION BACK !
IT’S TIME TO STAND UP AND FIGHT !
THIS MEANS WAR !
OPEN THE CHURCHES, OPEN THE CHURCHES, OPEN THE CHURCHES
WE GOT A GOSPEL TO PREACH !
Pastor Greg Locke | We Will Not Surrender Through Silence Thrivetime Show: Business School without the BS Published May 5, 2021
https://rumble.com/vgjgub-pastor-greg-locke-we-will-not-surrender-through-silence.html
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