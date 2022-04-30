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Grifters Enter Elections to Retain Power for Establishment Republicans and Democrats | Eric Matheny & JR Majewski | Year of the Grifter
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21 views • April 30, 2022
Many people have jumped on board to profit from the protests and also the fight against tyranny. Are these people really of the people or are they agents of change and control? Eric Matheny joins Dustin to discuss Ukraine, the U.S. economy, Biden and the need for people to be wary and stand strong. JR Majewski joins to discuss his Ohio congressional run and what he plans to do for Americans.
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- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://reawakenamericatour.com or text (918) 851-0102
Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline
On GETTR and Frank Social: @BFBroadcasting
On Telegram: https://t.me/BFBroadcasting
Support independent media:
- Get the best of over 150 products like the standard MyPillow at $19.98 and the wildly popular MySlipper Moccasins. Giza Dreams sheets are 60% off right NOW! Use the code BATTLE at checkout to save up to 66% off this season. https://mypillow.com or call 1-800-559-7535.
- Become a better version of yourself and join those who've beat the viral attacks. Visit https://sherwood.tv/battlefront and get Drs. Mark and Michele Sherwood's free ebook to learn what to do. While you're there visit the store for deeper understanding and supplements to be successful. Hit that Functional Medical Institute.
⁃ I drink the coffee of PATRIOTS and every time I take a sip of that coffee...mmm...It tastes like FREEDOM. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstcoffee.com and catch you later. Drink that coffee.
⁃ Freedom First Apparel - Look as patriotic as you feel. Use code BATTLE for 10% off at https://freedomfirstshop.com
- Stock up on your medicine cabinet ahead of time and get Dr. Stella's new book, Let America Live with 5 % off using the code BATTLE at https://drstellamd.com
- Is gold right for you in light of wealth preservation? Visit ourgoldguy.com and talk to IRA, Tell him Dustin Faulkner sent you.
- Get your ReAwaken America Tour tickets for 10% off using the code BATTLE at https://reawakenamericatour.com or text (918) 851-0102
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