The Road Trip: Rest In Peace

Cruel And Controlling

* Libs are coming for your cars and your freedom.

* CA moves to ban all gas-powered cars by 2035.

* About the ‘affordability’ of EV’s...

* The pain is the point.

* They haven’t entirely thought this out — or have they?

* This is how they will geo-fence Americans.

* Dems are waging war on working-class America.

* The moneyed class will welcome this new normal.

* Will we allow the regime to continue dictating our lives?

The full version of this segment is linked below.





The Ingraham Angle | 24 August 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311384268112