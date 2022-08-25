The Road Trip: Rest In Peace

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Cruel And Controlling
* Libs are coming for your cars and your freedom.
* CA moves to ban all gas-powered cars by 2035.
* About the ‘affordability’ of EV’s...
* The pain is the point.
* They haven’t entirely thought this out — or have they?
* This is how they will geo-fence Americans.
* Dems are waging war on working-class America.
* The moneyed class will welcome this new normal.
* Will we allow the regime to continue dictating our lives?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 24 August 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6311384268112