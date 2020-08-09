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[Jul 12, 2020] 146 - Spend $3 Save Your Marriage [The Flat Earth Podcast] [Flat Earth Dave Interviews 2]
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30 views • August 09, 2020
After many months and the world completely falling for a hoax as big as the globe lie, we are back with a quick podcast to get caught up. We talk about the world situation and answer a bunch of speakpipes. We hope to get more shows out on a regular basis as long as Matt can stop making babies for a few minutes.
We spoke about a video on the DITRH YouTube channel called "The Truth in 5 Minutes" and since this was recorded, YouTube struck it down because it disagreed with what the W.H.O. says. You can find it here. https://stoplookthink.com.
PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND SHARE EVERYWHERE! DOWNLOAD LINK video and Thumbnail:https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lmx4putjzsvxrkq/AACKoIiYzHjUb-ttyRdaSWbta?dl=0
Music by Friend of Yahweh https://youtu.be/nLTiTrt3904
We spoke about a video on the DITRH YouTube channel called "The Truth in 5 Minutes" and since this was recorded, YouTube struck it down because it disagreed with what the W.H.O. says. You can find it here. https://stoplookthink.com.
PLEASE DOWNLOAD AND SHARE EVERYWHERE! DOWNLOAD LINK video and Thumbnail:https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lmx4putjzsvxrkq/AACKoIiYzHjUb-ttyRdaSWbta?dl=0
Music by Friend of Yahweh https://youtu.be/nLTiTrt3904
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