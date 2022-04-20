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Biden Tells Obama He's Running in 2024: Why? -(BIBLE PROPHECY 2022)
DarylLawsonLive
DarylLawsonLive
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Biden Tells Obama He's Running in 2024: Why?


Rev 13:3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound was healed: and all the world wondered after the beast.
Rev 13:4 And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?
Rev 13:5 And there was given unto him a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies; and power was given unto him to continue forty and two months.

Dan 2:41 The feet and toes you saw were a combination of iron and baked clay, showing that this kingdom will be divided. Like iron mixed with clay, it will have some of the strength of iron.
Dan 2:42 But while some parts of it will be as strong as iron, other parts will be as weak as clay.
Dan 2:43 This mixture of iron and clay also shows that these kingdoms will try to strengthen themselves by forming alliances with each other through intermarriage. But they will not hold together, just as iron and clay do not mix.
Dan 2:44 "During the reigns of those kings, the God of heaven will set up a kingdom that will never be destroyed or conquered. It will crush all these kingdoms into nothingness, and it will stand forever

Jer 4:3 This is what the LORD says to the people of Judah and Jerusalem: "Plow up the hard ground of your hearts! Do not waste your good seed among thorns.
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obamapresidentbiblejesusprophecypropheticfaithusafalsebidenend times2024antichristprophet666
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