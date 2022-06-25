X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2808a - The People Are Beginning To Panic Over Their Savings, Green New Deal Stalls

X22 REPORT FINANCIAL NEWS Ep. 2808a - June 24, 2022

The People Are Beginning To Panic Over Their Savings, Green New Deal Stalls



Trump was right again, the Germans are panicking and now they are firing up the coal plants, interesting what happened to solar power and wind power? Americans are panicking that inflation will eat their savings away. The Fed admits the debt is unsustainable, shifts the blame.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.





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