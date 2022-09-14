Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Hebrews of the TransAtlantic Slave Trade
41 views
channel image
Nara of YAH
Published 2 months ago |

THIS IS NOT ABOUT RACE SUPERIORITY, BECAUSE YAHUSHA (so-called Jesus) OFFERED HIS LIFE IN SACRIFICE FOR EVERYBODY, IN THE WHOLE WORLD (1John 2:1-2). THIS IS ABOUT TRUTH AND ABOUT THAT WE, SERVANTS OF THE MOST HIGH, FOLLOWERS OF HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON YAHUSHA / Jesus, HAVE TO UNITE IN FAITH RIGHT NOW! THIS IS THE TIME TO RESIST ALL CRAP FROM THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN, INCLUDING THE DIABOLICAL THINGS THAT THEY HAVE PUT INSIDE BODIES OF PEOPLE AROUND THE WORLD! GET READY, BECAUSE IF WE ARE NOT SEEING ALREADY THE MARK OF THE BEAST IN PLENTY MOVE, THIS IS THE PREPARATION FOR ITS IMPLEMENTATION AND YOU KNOW WHAT I'M SPEAKING ABOUT.

Keywords
jesusisraeljewsyahusha

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket