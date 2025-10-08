BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨 The Charlie Kirk PSYOP – Don’t Fall for the Distraction 🚨
mgibsonofficial
mgibsonofficial
141 views • 1 day ago

🚨 The Charlie Kirk PSYOP – Don’t Fall for the Distraction 🚨


Every few months, the media rolls out another “tragedy” to keep you glued to the screen and blind to what’s really happening.

No coroner’s report. No autopsy. No funeral. No eyewitnesses. The story keeps changing — because it was never about truth. It was about control.


Whether this event was real, staged, or AI-generated, the goal is the same: to hijack your emotions and pull your focus away from what actually matters — protecting your family, your wealth, and your sovereignty.


🧠 Step back.

🛑 Stop letting them play you with fear and outrage.

⚡ Redirect that energy into building strength, community, and independence.


💬 Comment “EBOOK” if you’re done being manipulated and ready to learn how to see through the noise — or visit www.michaelsgibson.com/ebooks

 to get your copy of From Fear to Freedom.


#WakeUpNow #MindControl #MediaManipulation #PsyOp #MichaelGibsonAlliance #CollapseProofYourLife #StayFocused

