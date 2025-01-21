Why Is Preaching the Gospel Essential for Conviction?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join us as we explore the convicting work of the Holy Spirit and how it brings people to repentance. Based on the teachings of the Bible, we discuss the role of the gospel and its power to save those who believe. Learn how the Holy Spirit uses the Word of God to convict us of sin, leading to salvation. Dive into key scriptures like Ephesians 6:17 and 1 Corinthians 15 to understand the importance of preaching and sharing the gospel. Stay tuned for more insights in our next devotion!
00:00 Introduction and Purpose
00:22 The Convicting Work of the Holy Spirit
01:09 Warning to Those Who Refuse Christ
01:35 Responses to the Holy Spirit's Conviction
02:25 How the Holy Spirit Brings Conviction
02:56 The Power of the Word of God
11:12 Personal Testimony and Conviction
11:31 Conclusion and Farewell