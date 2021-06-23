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Duff regarding magnetization
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91 views • June 23, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz with Plasma Energy Solution has a video for you from
Duff.
Duff and I have spoken on the phone several times. This is a video
he took of himself after getting a shot and this is what he has to say.
Lynn has many blogs and special reports that you can access from the
home page, https://plasmaenergysolution.com
Duff.
Duff and I have spoken on the phone several times. This is a video
he took of himself after getting a shot and this is what he has to say.
Lynn has many blogs and special reports that you can access from the
home page, https://plasmaenergysolution.com
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