Israeli Media - Debunks Several Israeli Claims about HAMAS Attacks on October 7th
Using Israeli Media to
Debunk Israeli Propaganda
Video by "Propaganda and co"
https://twitter.com/propandco/status/1718092723750899809?t=_kM_xmksGjUUMfEqr2phug&s=19
on X/Twitter debunks several Israeli claims about HAMAS attacks on October 7th.
Also consider reading this article:
The Greyzone's Max Blumenthal
reveals the IDF propaganda on his
article- "October 7 testimonies
reveal Israel's military 'shelling' Israeli citizens with tanks, missiles"
Israel’s military received orders to shell Israeli homes and even their own bases as they were overwhelmed by Hamas militants on October 7. How many Israeli citizens said to have been “burned alive” were actually killed by friendly fire?
Continue reading ➡️HERE
https://thegrayzone.com/2023/10/27/israels-military-shelled-burning-tanks-helicopters/
