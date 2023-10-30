Create New Account
Israeli Media - Debunks Several Israeli Claims about HAMAS Attacks on October 7th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Israeli Media - Debunks Several Israeli Claims about HAMAS Attacks on October 7th

Using Israeli Media to

Debunk Israeli Propaganda

Video by "Propaganda and co" 

https://twitter.com/propandco/status/1718092723750899809?t=_kM_xmksGjUUMfEqr2phug&s=19

on X/Twitter debunks several Israeli claims about HAMAS attacks on October 7th.

Also consider reading this article:

The Greyzone's Max Blumenthal

reveals the IDF propaganda on his

article- "October 7 testimonies

reveal Israel's military 'shelling' Israeli citizens with tanks, missiles"

Israel’s military received orders to shell Israeli homes and even their own bases as they were overwhelmed by Hamas militants on October 7. How many Israeli citizens said to have been “burned alive” were actually killed by friendly fire?

Continue reading ➡️HERE

https://thegrayzone.com/2023/10/27/israels-military-shelled-burning-tanks-helicopters/


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

