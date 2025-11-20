© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🎵 Bill Gates, Bill Gates, where art thou? In your fake meat, we've lost our dough. Beyond Meat, once so grand, Now it's worthless, in your hand. Your vision of control, so clear, But consumers, they won't have it, my dear. Taste and price, they just can't abide, By real food, they'd rather stride. Your farmland grab, your globalist dream, But people won't bow to your regime. They want beef, they want dairy, they want real, Not your lab-grown, ultra-processed meal. So here's to the end, of your fake meat spree, Consumers have spoken, as loud as can be. Bill Gates, Bill Gates, it's time to retreat, Your fake meat agenda, it's beaten, admit defeat! 🎵