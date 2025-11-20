BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bill Gates, where art thou
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 views • 23 hours ago
A soft celeste opens with the main melodic motif, joined by graceful sweeping strings that gradually expand in warmth, Subtle upright bass and brushed jazz drums bring gentle swing, underpinning an intimate mood, The arrangement swells to cinematic depth beneath a velvet baritone vocal


🎵 Bill Gates, Bill Gates, where art thou? In your fake meat, we've lost our dough. Beyond Meat, once so grand, Now it's worthless, in your hand. Your vision of control, so clear, But consumers, they won't have it, my dear. Taste and price, they just can't abide, By real food, they'd rather stride. Your farmland grab, your globalist dream, But people won't bow to your regime. They want beef, they want dairy, they want real, Not your lab-grown, ultra-processed meal. So here's to the end, of your fake meat spree, Consumers have spoken, as loud as can be. Bill Gates, Bill Gates, it's time to retreat, Your fake meat agenda, it's beaten, admit defeat! 🎵

a soft celeste opens with the main melodic motifjoined by graceful sweeping strings that gradually expand in warmthsubtle upright bass and brushed jazz drums bring gentle swingunderpinning an intimate moodthe arrangement swells to cinematic depth beneath a velvet baritone vocal
