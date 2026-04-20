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‘He could say I am under incredible pressure from this outside force, obviously Israel is exerting this pressure' - Buckley Carlson, Tucker Carlson - clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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I have no sympathy’ for Trump over the Iran war — Buckley Carlson, Tucker's younger brother and former Trump speech writer.

‘It’s not excusable’

‘He could say I am under incredible pressure from this outside force, obviously Israel is exerting this pressure on him. He could be forthcoming and straightforward about it’ - clip 2

Clip from:

"Buckley Carlson: Writing Trump's Speeches, Trump's Shocking Texts to MTG and the Epstein Cover-up - Tucker Carlson", Title, April 20, 2026

Only someone who wrote speeches for Donald Trump in 2015, voted for him three times and lost friends defending him can fully understand how painful the current betrayal is. Uncle Buck explains.

Here's the full episode if you care to watch it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1v7qwoCVV4

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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