The Revelation of Jesus Christ - Chapter 20b
Bible Study Book of Revelation
Three Views of the Lake of Fire

1. The Fire that Torments Forever - conscious eternal torment

2. The Fire that Purifies - universal salvation

3. The Fire that Consumes - conditional immortality

Edward Fudge - The Fire that Consumes

Great White Throne Judgement - last chance for Spiritual Life [2nd Resurrection]

Life or Death? Major Theme throughout the Bible

Keywords
deathsalvationlifeuniversallake of fireconsciouseternaltormentgreat white thronefudgefire that consumes2nd resurrection

