PEPE ESCOBAR - About the Nord Stream 2 Revelations - Biggest Story of the Millennium.

I'm sharing this video and description from, 'Richard Medhurst' on YouTube. Posted as, PEPE ESCOBAR: Attacks on Author of Nord Stream 2 Revelations, on Feb. 13, 2023.
Support the show on Patreon:
https://patreon.com/richardmedhurst
Donate on PayPal: https://paypal.me/papichulomin
Donate on GoFundMe: https://gf.me/u/yctyrt
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/richardmedhurst
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@richardmedhurst
Rumble: https://rumble.com/richardmedhurst
Substack: https://richardmedhurst.substack.com/
Richard Medhurst on Twitter: https://twitter.com/richimedhurst
Like the show on Facebook: https://facebook.com/richardtmedhurst
Richard Medhurst on Instagram: https://instagram.com/richardtmedhurst Independent media is constantly under threat and we need your help to keep going.
Venmo: @RichardMedhurst CashApp: $RichardMedhurst Bitcoin address: bc1qnelpedy2q6qu67485w4wnmcya5am873zwxxvvp
About Richard Medhurst: #RichardMedhurst is an independent journalist and commentator. Regular live streams and interviews with popular guests from the Left such as Glenn Greenwald, Mike Figueredo (Humanist Report) and Max Blumenthal (Grayzone). Fluent in English, Arabic, French, German, and having grown up across several continents, Medhurst’s show aims to provide a critical analysis of electoral politics and international affairs from an anti-imperialist viewpoint.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.