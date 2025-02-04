© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The John Hopkins Institute a short while ago had studies they did showing 90% of that, that calls itself a Jew world wide and 92% in the State of Israel is of Ashkenazi decent from Khazaria from around where modern Russia, Ukraine, Crimea also Kazakhstan plus Turkey now stand. Nothing to do with the Middle East. Also an example of what they have done to the world some of this group. Then footage from Gaza, I ask are these God's chosen people acting like that ?. They need the gospel like all do.