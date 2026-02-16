RECEIVING THE SPIRIT OF TRUTH--OR NOT ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-FEB 16 2026

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If You've Never Received the [Holy] Spirit of Truth, You Are None of His. The Natural Man is Bumping Along with No Serious Thoughts of God, Living as He Pleases. The Lost Man Rejects Jesus and That He Needs a Saviour. BUT for Every Son That God Receives, He Chastens and Won't Let Go. Every Child Is Dealt With Personally, Individually, and Lovingly.