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The Patriot Hour: 'John Durham' - Joint Venture Conspiracy! [07.04.2022]
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72 views • April 09, 2022
Q online post: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=q+online+post&;t=h_&ia=web
-> https://qposts.online/ ->
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4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
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Durham Filing Link Right Here: https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2022-04/04519147331.pdf
The Patriot Hour
Published April 7, 2022
1,690 Views
https://rumble.com/v10432m-joint-venture-conspiracy-john-durham.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
-> https://qposts.online/ ->
--
4952
13-Nov-2020 6:20:55 AM CET
Q !!Hs1Jq13jV6
8kun/qresearch11621106
Durham.
Q
--
Durham Filing Link Right Here: https://justthenews.com/sites/default/files/2022-04/04519147331.pdf
The Patriot Hour
Published April 7, 2022
1,690 Views
https://rumble.com/v10432m-joint-venture-conspiracy-john-durham.html
https://rumble.com/c/ThePatriotHour
Keywords
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