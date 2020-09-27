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Catherine Austin Fitts w/ Dark Journalist: Deep State Multi-Layered Chaos Op | Missing Trillions, Weather Warfare, Disaster Capitalism, Riots, Vaccines, "Mark of the Beast" Chips & More
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129 views • September 27, 2020
As a service to protect the truth, this video is mirrored here from Dark Journalist
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
Find their work here: darkjournalist.com
Catherine Austin Fitts: solari.com
Original title:
Dark Journalist - Catherine Austin Fitts: The Deep State Chaos Op
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOdHprLVQnHhE8FmIY3Yzg
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video.
Find their work here: darkjournalist.com
Catherine Austin Fitts: solari.com
Original title:
Dark Journalist - Catherine Austin Fitts: The Deep State Chaos Op
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