READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
CONNECTING TO CHRIST
Published 15 hours ago |

READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119

25 DALETH. My soul clings to the dust; Revive me according to Your word.

26 I have declared my ways, and You answered me; Teach me Your statutes.

27 Make me understand the way of Your precepts; So shall I meditate on Your wondrous works.

28 My soul melts from heaviness; Strengthen me according to Your word.

29 Remove from me the way of lying, And grant me Your law graciously.

30 I have chosen the way of truth; Your judgments I have laid before me.

31 I cling to Your testimonies; O LORD, do not put me to shame!

32 I will run the course of Your commandments, For You shall enlarge my heart.

(Ps. 119:25-32 NKJ)

biblechristianscripture reading

