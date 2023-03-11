READING THE SCRIPTURE - PSALM 119
25 DALETH. My soul clings to the dust; Revive me according to Your word.
26 I have declared my ways, and You answered me; Teach me Your statutes.
27 Make me understand the way of Your precepts; So shall I meditate on Your wondrous works.
28 My soul melts from heaviness; Strengthen me according to Your word.
29 Remove from me the way of lying, And grant me Your law graciously.
30 I have chosen the way of truth; Your judgments I have laid before me.
31 I cling to Your testimonies; O LORD, do not put me to shame!
32 I will run the course of Your commandments, For You shall enlarge my heart.
(Ps. 119:25-32 NKJ)
