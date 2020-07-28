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Chad Boukzam calls it what it is: armed rebellion by communists
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10 views • July 28, 2020
The riots are not an effort to find solutions for Black people, and destroying businesses won't help other people think more highly of you. This is a well-funded, organized attempt to do something that is not expressed in the headlines.
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