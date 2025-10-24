BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Art of Plagiarism: How AI Threatens Human Legacy | Adam's Den
Adam's Den
Adam's Den
19 views • 2 days ago

As AI continues to reshape the creative world, one question keeps haunting me: what happens when machines produce the bulk of human culture?


This Food For Thought entry explores the uneasy relationship between generative AI and human creativity — from copyright dilemmas to the erosion of cultural legacy. Should AI-made products be allowed to generate profit? Or is it simply plagiarism on steroids?


This is an invitation for us to think together about how to protect human legacy.


___________________


➤ 𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗘𝗡 🠺 https://adamsden.webflow.io

➤ All socials and media 🠺 https://linktr.ee/adamsden


Support the Den for as little as $1/month:

➤ Patreon 🠺 https://www.patreon.com/adamsden

➤ SubscribeStar 🠺 https://www.subscribestar.com/adamsden


___________________


CHAPTERS


00:00 – AI and the Creative Crisis

00:57 – When Machines Replace Artists

01:17 – Watermarks, Ethics, and Ownership

02:50 – AI Is Plagiarism on Steroids

03:20 – The Case for Banning Profits from AI Products

06:54 – Human Creativity vs. Machine Culture

07:41 – Jim Lee: DC Comics and the Human Touch

09:02 – Final Thoughts & Invitation to Debate


___________________


AI Generated Videos Featured:


- The Album: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=koOLNdKXr-c

- Frostbiste: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhH3uxcdM1M

- He Stole a Sacred Stone… Now Its Curse Has Found Him!:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jQf0JSPo-YE


___________________


Copyright Disclaimer:


All works mentioned in the video are Public Domain, licensed as Creative Commons, or fall under Fair Use. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


#AI #Creativity #Ethics #Culture #FoodForThought #AdamsDen

Keywords
societyaiartificial intelligenceculturepop culturephilosophyethicscopyrightai artgenerative aihuman creativityhuman vs machinehuman legacyfuture of artai plagiarismcreative rightsplagiarism on steroidsart and technologycreativity debate
Chapters

00:00– AI and the Creative Crisis

00:57– When Machines Replace Artists

01:17– Watermarks, Ethics, and Ownership

02:50– AI Is Plagiarism on Steroids

03:20– The Case for Banning Profits from AI Products

06:54– Human Creativity vs. Machine Culture

07:41– Jim Lee: DC Comics and the Human Touch

09:02– Final Thoughts & Invitation to Debate

