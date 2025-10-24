The Art of Plagiarism: How AI Threatens Human Legacy | Adam's Den

As AI continues to reshape the creative world, one question keeps haunting me: what happens when machines produce the bulk of human culture?





This Food For Thought entry explores the uneasy relationship between generative AI and human creativity — from copyright dilemmas to the erosion of cultural legacy. Should AI-made products be allowed to generate profit? Or is it simply plagiarism on steroids?





This is an invitation for us to think together about how to protect human legacy.





CHAPTERS





00:00 – AI and the Creative Crisis

00:57 – When Machines Replace Artists

01:17 – Watermarks, Ethics, and Ownership

02:50 – AI Is Plagiarism on Steroids

03:20 – The Case for Banning Profits from AI Products

06:54 – Human Creativity vs. Machine Culture

07:41 – Jim Lee: DC Comics and the Human Touch

09:02 – Final Thoughts & Invitation to Debate





