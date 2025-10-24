The Art of Plagiarism: How AI Threatens Human Legacy | Adam's Den

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As AI continues to reshape the creative world, one question keeps haunting me: what happens when machines produce the bulk of human culture?
This Food For Thought entry explores the uneasy relationship between generative AI and human creativity — from copyright dilemmas to the erosion of cultural legacy. Should AI-made products be allowed to generate profit? Or is it simply plagiarism on steroids?
This is an invitation for us to think together about how to protect human legacy.
CHAPTERS
00:00 – AI and the Creative Crisis
00:57 – When Machines Replace Artists
01:17 – Watermarks, Ethics, and Ownership
02:50 – AI Is Plagiarism on Steroids
03:20 – The Case for Banning Profits from AI Products
06:54 – Human Creativity vs. Machine Culture
07:41 – Jim Lee: DC Comics and the Human Touch
09:02 – Final Thoughts & Invitation to Debate
