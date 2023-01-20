PROJECT VERITAS | Teaching Lab's Dr. Quintin Bostic Admits Violating State Law to Sell CRT

Teaching Lab's Dr. Quintin Bostic Admits Violating State Law to Sell CRT Curriculums to Schools

‘Evil Salesman’ Admits Plan to Violate Georgia State Law by Secretly Indoctrinating Children with ‘Critical Race Theory’ Disguised as ‘Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion’ … ‘It’s Still Banned in Schools’ … ‘I Would Get Nailed’

• Dr. Quintin Bostic, Content Manager, The Teaching Lab: “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also an evil salesman.”

• Dr. Bostic: Teaching Critical Race Theory is “still banned in schools” in Georgia.

• Dr. Bostic: “If you don’t say the words ‘Critical Race Theory,’ you can technically teach it.”

• Dr. Bostic: Framing the curriculum as DEI [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion] “is more accepted than, like, anti-racist education or Critical Race Theory.”

• Dr. Bostic: “They [Georgia State Government] have no clue [what is in my curriculum] and I’m like, ‘This is great! This is good!’”

• Dr. Bostic: “He [Governor Kemp] is, like, such an idiot. Like, his wife does a lot of stuff on education here [in Georgia] … I would get nailed” if Governor Kemp’s wife found all of this out.

• Dr. Bostic: “If they come and take my business license…I can keep consulting.”

• Dr. Bostic: The goal is “to get the kids to influence their parents to make the [ideological] shift too.”









