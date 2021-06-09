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Blame the Constitution? Words on Paper Don't Enforce Themselves
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20 views • June 09, 2021
A small, but vocal faction would have you believe that the Constitution itself is the cause of the monster state today. Another wants you to believe that the solution is to just get the words right in the document. But this defies the expectations and views of many leading founders, who considered even their own work a mere “parchment barrier.”
Path to Liberty: June 9, 2021
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Path to Liberty: June 9, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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