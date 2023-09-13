Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
DR KATHERINE HORTON GERMANY IS A REGISTERED COMPANY
channel image
❌Adrian Lachstaedter❌
24 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
77 views
Published Yesterday

Everything becomes clear when you look up the intel agencies of your nation (tradezone).Make sure to click on the globe and select united states as a region. If it redirects you to

your countries version of dnb.com delete the /de/de (for example) from the adress bar once.

National Security Agency Ltd

https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.national_security_agency_ltd.b7e648354aaf635994e129e1cf8b7fd7.html

There also was a INC version under DUNS Number

138404111

They deleted that one.

Bundesnachrichtendienst (German Federal Intelligence Service) It says CEO down at contacts.

These dudes owe me hell alot of money.

https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.bundesnachrichtendienst.7b9f16dbbb73b3cabe3f2a086969c217.html

The vid in which Doc Horton mentioned this:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csQFrdHY7ns&list=PLTqEXdGACJWfVVEmriCt616dwXvDL4pJ3&index=4

She also mentioned in one of her vids that the NSA is a private company.

Keywords
lawsuitciansacompany

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket