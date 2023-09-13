DR KATHERINE HORTON GERMANY IS A REGISTERED COMPANY

Everything becomes clear when you look up the intel agencies of your nation (tradezone).Make sure to click on the globe and select united states as a region. If it redirects you to
your countries version of dnb.com delete the /de/de (for example) from the adress bar once.
National Security Agency Ltd
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.national_security_agency_ltd.b7e648354aaf635994e129e1cf8b7fd7.html
There also was a INC version under DUNS Number
138404111
They deleted that one.
Bundesnachrichtendienst (German Federal Intelligence Service) It says CEO down at contacts.
These dudes owe me hell alot of money.
https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.bundesnachrichtendienst.7b9f16dbbb73b3cabe3f2a086969c217.html
The vid in which Doc Horton mentioned this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=csQFrdHY7ns&list=PLTqEXdGACJWfVVEmriCt616dwXvDL4pJ3&index=4
She also mentioned in one of her vids that the NSA is a private company.
