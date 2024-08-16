BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
YouTuber killed by VAXX poison injections LYMPHOCYTIC MYOCARDITIS
624 views • 8 months ago

REST IN PEACE, Alexandra. https://twitter.com/tulloch1978 The cause of death for a Australian YouTuber, known as Pretty Pastel Please, has been revealed after she tragically passed away at the age of 30.

The social media star, whose real name is Alexandra or 'Alex', died 'suddenly' last month.

On Friday, family of the influencer posted to Facebook to share details of a memorial for the star in Scotland, where her family is based, as well as sharing the coroner's report into her passing.

'Our beloved Alexandra passed away almost 6 weeks ago next Wednesday at approximately 8.30 pm on the 26th of June 2024' the post began.

'It was determined by the Tasmanian Coroner that Alexandra's sudden death was due to a very rare, debilitating and fatal infection of her heart. A condition that affects approximately one in every fifteen million people ; named LYMPHOCYTIC MYOCARDITIS' it continued.

'This disease is often viral in nature and affects breath control, the heart muscle and beat as well as oxygen levels causing fatal arrhythmias and extreme lethargy and chest pain. Friends and followers would remember Alex's final two broadcasts which were cut short due to her feeling faint, and short of breath.

https://www.dailymail.coDOTuk/tvshowbiz/article-13730451/Cause-death-YouTuber-Pretty-Pastel-revealed.html?ito=social-facebook

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

