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Distributing sealed and weighted flyers from an Activist's moving vehicle
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58 views • February 01, 2020
White live Matters Activists are distributing No White Guilt flyers throughout Suburbia from their moving vehicles. This method requires that folded flyers be placed inside sealed watertight sandwich bags.
A rock is also placed inside for weight so that the bag can be thrown onto a homeowner's driveway. The weight of the rock prevents the bag from blowing onto the lawn and becoming litter:
It is legal to place these flyers onto driveways or front porches.
A rock is also placed inside for weight so that the bag can be thrown onto a homeowner's driveway. The weight of the rock prevents the bag from blowing onto the lawn and becoming litter:
It is legal to place these flyers onto driveways or front porches.
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