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Off-Grid Water and Electricity Power 500g Rain, 45w Solar Panel Array
MJTank
MJTank
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822 views • July 23, 2022

The order for this system was to be installed at Open High School for practical, environmental and educational purposes. Funded by The James River Association, designed and installed by RVA Rain Systems. 500g above-ground rain water system with 45-watt solar panel array, battery and inverter plus accessories included in a water-tight secure box. Custom built to be simple, functional, and educational. Like and Share!

Open High School: ohs.rvaschools.net
The James River Association: thejamesriver.org
RVA Rain Systems: rvarain.com
RMS: rainwatermanagement.com
Tank Depot: tank-depot.com

Harbor Freight: harborfreight.com
#ProTip https://youtu.be/G40DUbh5ksQ

linktr.ee/mjtank108


Keywords
diysolarpowerharvestelectricitywatergridrainpumptankhow-tofilteroff-gridbatterybuildmakerainwaterconstructcisternmicrogrid12v
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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